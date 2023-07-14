Actress Sreeleela Oozes Oomph In This Black Slit Dress, See Pics

Sreeleela is one of the most in-demand actresses in the Kannada and Telugu cinema industries. She never fails to spellbound her fans with her incredible acting abilities and gorgeous persona. Recently, she dropped her pictures in a very classy avatar, which garnered everyone’s attention.

In the pictures, Sreeleela was seen wearing a sleeveless black slit dress, which she paired up with a huge straw hat, a small black purse and high heels. The actress went with bold lips, withdrawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and matte makeup. She kept her tresses open for the look. The picture was shot amidst a road and she chose the pictures to be in black and white theme.

The caption under the post reads, “Come take a walk with me." The post has received more than 29 hundred thousand likes till now in less than 24 hours. The comments section is flooded with compliments. One of the users wrote, “Pic is ok. but your smile is more important," while the other one replying to her caption wrote, “Wait I am coming at you for a walk."

Sreeleela never ceases to surprise her fans with her style. The actress recently dropped another set of pictures, in which she was wearing a beige sleeveless top, which she teamed with off-white baggy trousers. She chose a nude makeup look and a shade of brown lipstick. She completed her look with her open, wavy hair. The caption under the post read, “Your eyes only."

Sreeleela made her acting debut in 2019 with the Kannada film Kiss. She bagged a SIIMA Award for this movie. She made her Telugu cinema debut in 2021 with Gowri Ronanki’s Pelli SandaD. The romantic comedy, featured a large ensemble cast, including Roshan Meka, K Raghavendra Rao, Shivani Rajashekar, Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad.

Sreeleela is currently busy shooting her upcoming web series Arjun Leela, which will release on the Aha app. The series is expected to release on December 2023. It is directed by Guntur Kaaram maker Trivikram. The project marks Allu Arjun’s OTT debut. As per the reports, the actress will also be seen playing the female lead opposite Nithiin in Venky Kudumula’s film after Rashmika Mandanna apparently opted out of the film.