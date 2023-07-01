Actress Sreeleela Rejects Rs 10 Crore Offer For Film With Bold Content: Reports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 16:32 IST

Hyderabad, India

Actress Sreeleela, who predominantly appears in Kannada and Telugu movies, has made a name for herself in the film industry in just four years since her debut with the 2019 film Kiss. And now, she is currently in the headlines owing to reports claiming that she rejected a huge film offer.

Recently, a major film was offered to Sreeleela, but she declined the opportunity, according to reports. A renowned director approached her with a movie that had bold scenes. Also, if reports are to be believed then the filmmakers promised a remuneration of Rs 10 crore if she agreed to act in the film.

However, Sreeleela said that she would not accept a role in a film with such bold content, even if they were to offer her Rs 100 crore. The actress reportedly said to the makers that she had her boundaries and would not cross them. The Dhamaka actress further asserted that if she were ever forced to compromise, she would leave showbiz altogether.

Sreeleela has a lot of interesting projects in her pipeline. Recently, the shooting of Vijay Devarakonda And Sreeleela-starrer VD 12 began. She will also be seen in Ram Pothineni-starrer tentatively titled Boyapati Rapo. The film will be directed by Boyapati Srinu. A few other films which will feature her include Guntur Kaaram, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Bhagavanth Kesari.

The actress made her debut with the 2019 Kannada film Kiss which also earned her a SIIMA Award. In 2021, she entered the Telugu film industry with the romantic comedy Pelli SandaD, directed by debutant Gowri Ronanki. It also featured an ensemble cast including Roshan Meka, K Raghavendra Rao, Shivani Rajashekar, Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad, among others. Sreeleela then appeared in the comedy movie Dhamaka, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. She was last seen in the 2022 film By Two Love, directed by Hari Santhosh.

