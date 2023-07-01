Actress Sreeleela’s Printed Bodycon Dress Is The Perfect Pick For An Evening Party

South actress Sreeleela has achieved significant acclaim for her work in the Telugu and Kannada film industries. In her upcoming movies like Aadikeshava, Bhagavanth Kesari and VD12, she will be sharing screen space alongside A-list actors like Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Pothineni, and Vijay Deverakonda. Recently, she took over the internet with a series of photographs from her latest photoshoot, leaving fans in awe.

Sreeleela looked ravishing in the photographs, wearing a black and white printed bodycon dress. She kept her tresses open, and went ahead with a no-make makeup look.

She posted the pictures with a funny caption, which reads, “1-Pose 2-Pose 3- Pose 4-Look & 5- Leela’s pose.” In the fifth photo, she can be seen laughing her heart out, and hence the caption.

The post was shared a day ago and has received more than four lac likes. The comment section is filled with praises. One of the social media users said, “I am a big fan of GMB”, while another one wrote, “I loved the 4th pose.”

Sreeleela never ceases to surprise her fans with her charm and stunning looks. The first glimpse of her latest web original, Arjun Leela, on June 16 on the Aha app. The project marks the OTT debut of star Allu Arjun. It is directed by Guntur Kaaram maker Trivikram.

Sreeleela made her debut in the Kannada cinema with the release of Kiss in 2019. She won a SIIMA Award for this film. In 2021, she made her Telugu cinema debut with Pelli SandaD, directed by Gowri Ronanki. Roshan Meka, K Raghavendra Rao, Shivani Rajashekar, Prakash Raj, and Rajendra Prasad were among the many actors who appeared in the romantic comedy. She also had a role in Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s comedy film, Dhamaka.