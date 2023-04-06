Actress Sreemukhi Makes Her Fans’ Hearts Flutter With Her Traditional Look

South actress Sreemukhi is known for her beauty and grace. Her irresistible charm and sartorial style statements make her stand apart from the crowd. Sreemukhi knows how to create magic with each look that she creates. Be it with her aesthetic traditional outfits or western attire, she never misses any opportunity to make her fans spellbound. Recently, Sreemukhi dropped a string of photos on social media that started trending in a couple of hours. In the pictures, she can be seen donning an embellished blouse and netted dupatta with some zari detailings at the border. Sreemukhi paired it up with a multicolored skirt and looked adorable.

She wore mascara-laden eyelashes, perfectly drawn eyebrows, subtle eye makeup, contoured cheeks, and a shade of pink lipstick. Sreemukhi accessorised her outfit with a multi-colored neckpiece and a red colored maang tikka. Her glamorous look once again created a storm on social media.

Fans have now expressed their love and admiration for her in the comment section. One user wrote, “The Beauty of Television shows”. Another user commented, “Definition of Beauty”. The third user added, “Gorgeous”. One user also wrote, “Most beautiful woman in the world”.

Some time back, Sreemukhi shared a few pictures in a western ensemble and made her fans’ hearts skip a beat. Her magnificent personality and authentic choices often take the internet by storm.

Sreemukhi is best known for films like Julayi, Gentleman, and Nenu Sailaja. She has also acted in films such as Maestro, Savitri, Chandrika, Ettuthikkum Madhayaanai and Prema Ishq Kaadhal. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films including Bhola Shankar and Good Bad Ugly.

Before entering the showbiz industry, she started her career as a TV host. So far, she has hosted popular shows like Adhurs and the famous singing program Super Singer 9. She then went on to make her film debut with Julai, wherein she portrayed the role of actor Allu Arjun’s sister.

Sreemukhi also made her debut in Tamil with the film Ettuthikkum Madhayaanai, where she paired opposite Sathya. Her first Kannada debut was with the movie Chandrika, which was a bi-lingual film.

