Actress Sreemukhi Shines In Red Lehenga During Bholaa Shankar Promotions

Actress Sreemukhi’s recent Instagram photos, particularly one where she wears a stunning red lehenga with gold detailing for Bholaa Shankar promotions, have caught a lot of attention and appreciation from her followers. She wore white pearl earrings to match the outfit and elegant glossy makeup. Besides, Sreemukhi added a modern touch with gold nail polish and a pair of rings.

Sreemukhi always slays stuns in traditional Indian attire. Recently, she shared images from her visit to the Srikalahasti temple, where she looked captivating in a blue Anarkali suit paired with a neon green dupatta. Posing in a field, she opted for a ponytail, minimal makeup and a statement earring that complemented her ensemble beautifully.

Some of Sreemukhi’s fans have been speculating about her potential marriage, linking it to her rumoured relationship with a Hyderabad-based businessman. While she has dismissed such speculation before, in an interview recently, she took a different approach. She criticised those who create low-quality thumbnails solely for likes and shares, hinting at a secret reconciliation with the marriage rumours.

“Nothing here holds truth. They obscure my father’s face in thumbnails and fabricate stories about my marriage, taking advantage of the situation’s severity. It’s truly distressing," Sreemukhi conveyed her anguish through her words. She further asserted that she finds fulfilment in her work across both large and small screens, and marriage isn’t on her immediate agenda. The actress clarified that she’s not contemplating marriage for another three to four years. She mentioned that when the time is right, she’ll personally announce her engagement to the public.

Sreemukhi will be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Bholaa Shankar, also starring Chiranjeevi, which is slated for a big-screen release on August 11. She initially gained recognition as a television host, propelling her into the spotlight. Noteworthy films in her kitty include Chandrika, Life is Beautiful, Gentleman and Crazy Uncles. She also made a notable stint in the third season of Telugu’s Bigg Boss, securing the first runner-up position. Alongside her TV hosting, she has presided over comedy shows such as Pataas on ETV Plus and Bhale Chance Le on Star Maa, in addition to hosting various award ceremonies.