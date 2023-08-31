Actress Sreemukhi's Raksha Bandhan Pics With Her Brother Are Ultimate Sibling Goals

On August 31, people from all walks of life, including both regular individuals and famous personalities, are celebrating the Rakhi festival with their siblings. They’re delighting in posting pictures of their celebrations on social media platforms. Notably, the young anchor and actress Sreemukhi also joined in and shared her own festive moments online.

Sharing images of herself tying Rakhi to her brother, Sreemukhi conveyed her affection for him with the words, “I love you Sushrut and you mean the world to me! Happy Raksha Bandhan," reads her post.

Sreemukhi’s Rakhi festivities with her brother have garnered good wishes from internet users. She has a history of sharing her family pictures through multiple posts. Whenever an occasion arises, she follows the tradition of introducing her family to her followers.

Sreemukhi’s recent photoshoot in a black floral lehenga received admiration from her fans, particularly for her sense of style. The pictures, which she shared on Instagram, showcased her in glowing makeup, complemented by a maang tikka, ring and earrings for accessories. With smokey eyes, a bold red lip and long wavy hair left open, she looked stunning. Notably, she has an Arabic tattoo on her arm that reads “Huba nafsak awla" meaning “Love yourself first." The caption for her pictures reads, “Neethone dance."

TV host and actress Sreemukhi has left a lasting impression on the audience through her work, particularly with shows like Super Singer 9. She has also ventured into acting, gaining recognition for her performances in movies such as Nenu Sailaja (2016), Julayi (2012), and Chandrika (2015).

Reports suggest that Sreemukhi is earning a considerable fee of up to Rs 2 lakh per show. She is actively participating in various special events. Despite ongoing rumours on social media about her being in a relationship with a man, the actress has chosen not to address these speculations as of now.

Sreemukhi gained significant attention for her role in the newly released movie Bholaa Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. The film’s storyline centres around a man named Bholaa Shankar (Chiranjeevi) and his sister Mahalakshmi (Keerthy Suresh). Sreemukhi’s performance in the film captured headlines.