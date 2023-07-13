Actress Sreemukhi's Traditional Photoshoot Sparks Rumours About Her Wedding

Actress Sreemukhi, who made her debut in movies in 2012 in a supporting role, is one of the highest-paid personalities in the industry now. Recently, she was in the news after the actress mentioned that she would get married after turning 30.

Her latest Instagram pictures are gaining traction, for she has been posting photos in traditional attire frequently. One of her latest pictures in a black saree is breathtaking, as she is looking beautiful in it. Her pictures went viral soon after she posted them, and fans praised her.

Many of Sreemukhi’s fans also speculated that marriage was on the cards for her, referring to rumoured boyfriend, a businessman from Hyderabad. However, she has not confirmed anything related to her marriage lately.

Sreemukhi is very active on social media where she regularly posts about her personal and professional life. The blend of breathtaking pictures on her Instagram account is what people look up to and follow in her out-of-the-box fashion style.

She will be seen next in the Telugu movie Bholaa Shankar, which is expected to come out on August 11 on the big screen. She started her career initially as a television host, which gave her the limelight. Sreemukhi has done some notable work in movies like Chandrika, Life is Beautiful, Gentleman and Crazy Uncles. She also participated in Bigg Boss in Telugu season 3 and was the first runner-up on the show. As an anchor, she has hosted some comedy shows like Pataas for the ETV Plus channel, Bhale Chance Le for Star Maa and some award shows as well.