Actress Sruthi Shanmuga Priya's Husband Arvind Shekar Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest

South TV actress Sruthi Shanmuga Priya’s husband, Arvind Shekar, breathed his last on August 2. He was 30 years old. Arvind Shekar reportedly died due to a heart attack. Arvind was a bodybuilder, who also won the title of Mr Tamil Nadu Championship in 2022. According to reports, Arvind was soon rushed to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack, but he could not be saved. Sruthi Shanmuga shared a story on her Instagram and wrote, “It’s just the body that parted. But Your soul and mind surrounds and protects me now and forever ! Rest in peace my love. My love for you is getting more and more now and we’ve already had hell a lotta memories with each other that I’ll cherish for a lifetime. Miss you and love you more Arvind ! Feeling your presence next to me. (02/08/2023).”

Arvind was a Chennai-based fitness model who got married to Sruthi last year. Their wedding gained a lot of attention, as it was kept secret and was a beautiful surprise for their fans. The wedding functions were attended by many popular TV celebrities. The couple was very active on social media, as they used to share reels of themselves, and it was very popular among their fans and well-wishers. The duo usually put out funny content together, which was received with love. Last year, right after their wedding, they went to Paris for a holiday. Recently, on their first wedding anniversary, they celebrated one year of the trip, as Arvind shared a picture on Instagram with the caption “One year in Paris. Die with good memories, not with unfulfilled dreams.”

Soon after the news of his untimely death, there were several condolence messages. People are in utter shock and couldn’t believe that Arvind is no more. Fans are saddened by his early death. Close friends and fans are sending prayers and strength to Sruthi on social media.

Sruthi Shanmuga Priya made her television debut with the show Nathaswaram. Later, she acted in serials like Bharathi Kannamma, Vani Rani, and many more. Other than this, she has also worked in movies.

Keywords: Sruthi Shanmuga Priya latest news, Sruthi Shanmuga Priya husband’s death, Sruthi Shanmuga Priya Instagram account, Sruthi Shanmuga Priya movies, Sruthi Shanmuga Priya serials, Arvind Shekar fitness model, death of Arvind Shekar, Arvind Shekar Instagram account