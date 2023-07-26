Actress Swathi Reddy Wears Burka At Railway Station To Avoid Fans And Media

In the world of glamour and showbiz, celebrities often face difficulties when in public places due to the constant crowd around them. Living life like an ordinary person becomes a challenge for them as they are constantly approached for selfies and autographs.

Recently, Tamil actress Swathi Reddy was spotted wearing a burka at a railway station. She took this step to avoid her fans and the media. Posting a video of this on her Instagram, it quickly went viral. She aimed to experience life as an ordinary individual. She was seen browsing through bookstores at the railway station and also mingling with other people. The post received numerous comments, with some speculating it to be a publicity stunt for her upcoming film.

This action helped Swathi evade the usual mobbing by fans and media, and people failed to recognise her presence at the railway station. However, the video sparked discussions among netizens regarding the privacy issues faced by celebrities.

Swathi Reddy is well-known for her work in movies like Thrissur Pooram, Tripura, Amen, Thiri and The Month of Madhu. She made her debut in the Tamil film Subramaniapuram in 2008. Apart from acting, she has also worked as a playback singer and dubbing artist. Her talent has earned her accolades, including the Filmfare Award and the Nandi Award for Best Actress. Additionally, she has been an anchor for various Tamil and Telugu shows. She was also a part of the Telugu television show Colours, which aired on Maa TV. Her last appearance in a Telugu film was in Panchathantram in 2022, directed by Harsha Pulipaka.

Recently, Swathi Reddy removed all her wedding photographs from her Instagram account, leading to speculation that she may be going through a divorce.