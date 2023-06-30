Actress Vaishnavi Gowda Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In White Kurta

Vaishnavi Gowda, the renowned TV and movie actress, continues to captivate audiences with her enchanting presence and captivating performances. The actress, known for setting trends in the industry, has once again taken the internet by storm with a series of stunning photos that are going viral. In the pictures, Vaishnavi looks absolutely gorgeous, donning a simple white kurta as she poses on her balcony. She accessorized the outfit with statement earrings, a subtle nose pin, and a black bindi, completing her elegant look. Her radiant smile adds an extra charm to the photograph, making it even more beautiful. Captioning the image, she wrote, “There’s something special about white."

The post garnered over 39 thousand likes and received an array of lovely comments from her fans. While some users expressed their admiration with words like “lovely," others conveyed their emotions through emoticons.

A glimpse into her Instagram handle reveals that Vaishnavi is also a fitness enthusiast. A few days ago, she shared a picture from her yoga session on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The image captures her performing various asanas, accompanied by her father.

The caption beneath the post read, “Yoga makes us find the peace which lies within us! Yoga, not just today but every day. #internationalyogaday #yoga #yogapractice Ps - dad is my yoga partner for life." The photo quickly went viral, accumulating over 64 thousand likes.

Vaishnavi Gowda gained recognition for her portrayal of Sannidhi in the television serial Agnisakshi. She has also appeared in the Tamil daily serial Seetha Rama and the Kannada television program Lakshana. Vaishnavi played the character of Sannidhi in Agnisakshi for a remarkable six years, staying dedicated to the show until its conclusion, despite rumors suggesting otherwise. She participated in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, and her presence was considered quite intriguing. Vaishnavi emerged as one of the top five contestants, eventually advancing to the championship round.

The actress initially began her career in modeling, showcasing her talent in advertisements and commercials for local jewelry stores. With her stunning portfolio, Vaishnavi pursued auditions for various film and television roles, leveraging her captivating appearance to make a mark in the industry.