Actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar’s IPL Final Match Ticket Cost Her Rs 50,000

Celebrities from the Tamil film industry can’t stop celebrating after the Chennai Super Kings were crowned the IPL winners late Monday night. Film stars show their love for their home team by attending the matches.

On Sunday night, the highly anticipated final match of the 16th IPL T20 cricket match between the Chennai Super Kings, led by Dhoni, and the Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, was scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat at 7:30 PM. However, an hour before the match was to begin, a sudden and heavy rainstorm hit the area, turning the ground into a waterlogged field with thunder and lightning.

Due to the continuous rainfall, the IPL officially announced the postponement of the match Sunday night. The authorities decided to reschedule the final match for the following day (Monday) at 7:30 PM. This decision was communicated to the public at 11:00 PM on Sunday.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar were among the attendees and their pictures are creating lots of buzz on social media.

Varalakshmi’s recent photo created waves on social media as she stood holding tickets worth Rs. 50,000. This unexpected sight has left her fans amazed, and the image has quickly gone viral across various platforms.

“After an extensive period of anticipation, the thrilling conclusion unfolded before our eyes—the match, filled with remarkable moments. One individual stood out among the team, Dhoni, who displayed unwavering determination, appearing as if he had given his all. Eventually, triumph emerged, a sight that brought immense joy”, Actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, expressed her admiration by referring to Dhoni as a true champion and Jadeja as an exceptional talent.

Ranveer Singh showed his excitement by following the match online and expressed his enthusiasm to fans through social media. Additionally, Parvati Nair, Bindu Madhavi, Ivana, Ramya Pandian, and Khushbu, among other stars, celebrated the impressive victory of CSK over GT.