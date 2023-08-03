Actress Varsha Steals The Show In Her Vibrant Yellow Tulle Gown

Telugu model-actress Varsha recently shared some beautiful pictures from her photoshoot on Instagram. She can be seen donning a vibrant yellow strapless tulle gown. In the photos, Varsha can be seen striking poses against a yellow backdrop. She has paired her gown with a big necklace, which is adorned with green gemstones.

Varsha’s hair is done up in a simple puffed ponytail, with a strand of hair dangling on the side of her face. She flaunts her dark blue nail paint and eyeliner in the pictures. The first photo shows her smiling and gazing at the camera. Her expressions vary as the photos go further. A close-up picture shows her donning an intense expression. In one of the pictures, Varsha shows off her tattoo on her back.

Varsha’s pictures made her fans delighted. Her post has garnered thousands of likes and comments from the netizens. One user said, “Looking like an angel @varsha999_99 garu,” while another said, “Adorable diva.” A third user said, “Yellow dress super Varsha.” Fans replied with heart and fire emojis to show their love and support for her. Varsha frequently posts her photoshoots on Instagram in different fashionable outfits.

Varsha was born in Hyderabad. She made her debut in the industry with the film Manyam in 2018. She has worked in many Telugu and Tamil films and has also starred in TV shows like Abhishekam. She rose to fame with Jabardasth, which is a popular Telugu comedy show.

According to some reports, Varsha is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 7 as a contestant, which is going to be hosted by Nagarajuna.