Actress Vishnupriya Looks Stunning In Three-Piece Set At Her Web Series’ Promotions

Actress Vishnupriya has worked in the Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil film industries. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, she also frequently makes headlines for her impeccable sartorial choices. Vishnupriya often shells out major fashion goals for her fans with pictures and videos from her photo sessions. Recently, Vishnupriya shared a couple of photographs from her recent photoshoot, which has set the internet on fire.

In the photos, she is seen rocking a three-piece set. Vishnupriya wore a yellow halter-neck crop top, which she paired with white denim and a long multicoloured shrug. She teamed her outfit with a pair of nude heels. For jewellery, she wore a pair of golden hoops and a sleek neckpiece, which complimented her overall look. For makeup, Vishnu Priya wore black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, filled eyebrows, contoured cheeks, smokey brown eyes, and mauve lips. Vishnupriya kept her curly tresses open as she struck various poses for the lens.

“#DayaaOnHotstar 2 more days to go ….. so far thaankyou for ur love n blessings… hope I give it back in blockbusterous ways to entertain you my loves,” she captioned her post. Vishnupriya is referring to her upcoming web series, Dayaa. According to reports, it is a crime thriller and will be out on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 4. The show is directed by Pavan Sadineni, and features an impressive ensemble cast including JD Chakravarthy, Eesha Rebba, Remya Nambeesan, Prudhvi Raj, Kamal Kamaraju, and Josh Ravi in the lead roles, along with Moin, Keshav Deepak, Mayank Parakh and Nandagopal in supporting roles. Vivek Kalepu is the cinematographer for the series, which has music by Shravan Bharadwaj.

This is not the first time that Vishnupriya has impressed her fans with her mind blowing fashion choices. A few days ago, she shared another string of pictures from her photoshoot that left social media users gushing over her looks. She is seen sporting a fushia pink, cold-shouldered, pure georgette draped dress from the wardrobe of The Frill and Bows. She looked stunning as always. Vishnupriya captioned her post, “Where flowers bloom, so does hope".

Vishnupriya was born on February 22, 1986, in Hyderabad. She started her acting journey in 2005 with the Malayalam film Mayookham. In 2006, she made her debut in the Tamil film industry with the political action movie Sivappathigaram. Since then, she has never looked back.