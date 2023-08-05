Adah Sharma Announces Break Due To Health Issues, The Kerala Story Star Says 'Will Be Back Soon'

Days after it was reported that Adah Sharma was hospitalised due to food allergy and diarrhoea, the actress has now confirmed the same. Recently, The Kerala Story star took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she had hives. Adah, who is currently promoting her upcoming series Commando, also shared a series of pictures of her allergic reaction.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out to me and some of them I haven’t met for years, also Adah Sharma fan clubs.” She added a disclaimer about the photos and said, “Do not swipe if you are scared of rash on skin images, they are a little scary but I thought one should not share only nice photos on Instagram,” she wrote.

Adah then described hives as ‘horrible rash’ and added, “I was hiding it by wearing full sleeves, but it started showing on my face due to stress! So then I took medicine and turns out I am allergic to the medicine so it made me nauseous. So now I’m taking another medicine and injection. I will be doing promotions today but my with full sleeves."

Adah Sharma further revealed that she will take a small break from work due to her medical condition and will opt for Ayurvedic treatment. “I have promised my Amma I will take care of health. Tomorrow I am leaving for a few days. My Amma has told me to focus on health instead of radio trails, zoom interviews and promo shoot," she said but also assured her fans that “I will be back soon".

Meanwhile, in Commando, Adah Sharma will reprise the role of Bhavana Reddy. The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead and will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 11, 2023.

Besides Commando, Adah will soon also be seen in an international project in which she will essay the role of a female superhero. However, not much details about the film are known as of now.