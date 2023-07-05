Adah Sharma Becomes The Ambassador For Rajmata Jijau Girls Self-defence Programme

Actress Adah Sharma has been in the news for a long time, courtesy of her controversial film The Kerala Story. Many critics have alleged that the film has spread half-baked truths, misinformation and communal hate against Muslims. Now, Adah has been dominating the headlines for yet another reason. Maharashtra Government has chosen her as the brand ambassador for the Rajmata Jijau Yuvati Swasamrakshan program. Under this program, she will train women in self-defence for free. Adah shared this information on Instagram and also posted a video of the inaugural ceremony of this program. The girls present in the ceremony were eager to click a picture with Adah. She wrote in the caption, “Honoured to be the ambassador for such a wonderful initiative that will train young women in self-defence free of cost, inaugurated the #RajmataJijau campaign today with all these enthusiastic women in Maharashtra, posting videos of the training session too”. The video has garnered over 6,00,000 views.

Fans appreciated Adah for being a part of this initiative, but some social media users criticised her for acting in films that spread bigotry about someone’s religion.

Maharashtra Government has started providing self-defence training to 3.5 lakh female students, aged 15-25 under the Rajmata Jijau Yuvati Swasamrakshan program. The Women and Child Development Department will supervise this initiative in 350 talukas of the state. This program started on July 3 and will end on July 15. Maharashtra’s schools, colleges, and universities are participating in this program. Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said in an interview last month, “Many instances have taken place where girls and women have become victims of physical attacks. By providing this kind of training, we want to boost their confidence. No doubt a citizen’s security is the state government’s concern and we are looking to enhance it further.”

Adah is also a foot forward when it comes to entertaining the audience with her acting stints. She will act in the film Tibba, directed by Gaurav Khati. Tibba is currently in the post-production stage and the makers have not shared information about its release date yet.

