Adah Sharma Clears The Air About Buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai Apartment: 'Jo Bhi Hain Woh...'

Adah Sharma, known for her performance in The Kerala Story, has spoken about the speculations surrounding her alleged acquisition of the former residence of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at Mont Blanc Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. During her interaction with the press in Mumbai, Adah clarified that she has not yet made any choices regarding the issue.

There were rumours that Adah might buy the flat where Sushant Singh Rajput lived before he passed away in 2020. Adah spoke to photographers and said that she’ll let everyone know if anything happens. Adah said, “Pehle jo bhi hai woh first mein aapko bataungi. Jabhi jo hai, I promise, aap logo ka mooh main meetha karungi, agar kuch hai toh (if anything gets finalised I will be the one to tell you first. I will bring sweets if there is something).” Check out the video:

Back in the day, Sushant had shown his personal space in an Asian Paints video, where he gave fans a tour of his apartment. In the video, he shared the unique decorations and reflective items in his home, giving a glimpse of his interests.

After Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, it was hard to find tenants for his house. Rafique Merchant, a real estate broker in Mumbai, said in an earlier interview that it took three years to get tenants for the property after Sushant’s death. At first, people were hesitant due to his passing. But gradually, more people became interested in the house.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed, “Adah has signed multiple projects after The Kerala Story with various biggies. The film and her performance are being appreciated (and it) have really worked for her. Also being followed up by Commando (web series) which has her doing some excellent action and in a completely different space shows her versatility. She will be seen in a romantic drama soon.”