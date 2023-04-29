Adah Sharma Explains The Kerala Story Is About Life And Death, 'Calling It A Propaganda Is...'

The trailer of Adah Sharma starrer ‘The Kerala Story’ has divided the internet. While some are saying that they are eagerly awaiting to watch the film in the theatres, others have deemed it controversial and propaganda. Now the Commando actress has come forward to address certain questions of the netizens.

Adah Sharma took to her Twitter handle to share a clip of herself reacting to some of the queries that were sent to her during an AMA session. Sharing her views on those who have been calling the upcoming film blatant propaganda, Adah expressed, “Our film is not anti any religion. But it certainly is an anti-terror organisation. Our film is about girls getting drugged, brainwashed, raped, human-trafficking, forcefully impregnated and then raped again, sometimes by multiple people. And the child they deliver is being taken away from them and then being made suicide bombers."

She further explained, “So when you call it a political agenda or propaganda, that is just diverting the topic and trivializing this issue. Our film is about life and death. So I hope we can spread awareness to girls of all religions, sects, castes. And for the few who are still saying it’s propaganda, I guess once they watch the film, it’s releasing on May 5. With all the facts when they watch it, I think they will change their mind."

For the uninitiated, The Kerala Story will highlight the events that led to 32,000 women gone missing in Kerala and their plight after being brainwashed and radicalized to an extent where they are used as pawns for carrying out terror attacks. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film will also feature Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani.

Speaking about the same, Vipul Shah had shared, “The film is an amalgamation of years of research and true stories which have never been dared to be told before, it will uncover many hidden truths that have been hidden for long. It will uncover the dangerous threat radicalisation poses to the women of our nation and will create awareness about this conspiracy being hatched against India. The trailer shows the progression of the radicalisation and the loss of identity of our protagonists to give the audience a glimpse of what to expect from the film, The film aims to become the voices of tens and thousands of women across the globe who have been indoctrinated and exploited for terrorism and other crimes."

The Kerala Story is all set to release in the cinema halls on May 5.

