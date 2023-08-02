Adah Sharma Hospitalised, The Kerala Story Star Admitted Due To Food Allergy

Actress Adah Sharma has reportedly been hospitalised. As reported by the popular paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, The Kerala Story actress was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning after she complained of food allergy and diarrhoea. Reportedly, the actress is now under observation and more details about her health are awaited.

“She came down with a severe burst of stress hives and diarrhoea today morning," a statement by Adah’s spokesperson read.

This comes at a time when Adah is promoting her upcoming film, Commando. In the film, she will reprise the role of Bhavana Reddy. The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead and will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 11, 2023.

Besides this, Adah will soon also be seen in an international project in which she will essay the role of a female superhero. While not many details about the film are known as of now, when the superhero movie was announced Adah had said, “I’ve always found female superheroes very cool and all I can say is yes I’m playing one now and I can’t wait to share more stuff about it soon. Action is a genre I really enjoy being part of," as quoted by Outlook India.

Adah Sharma’s popularity multiplied earlier this year after she starred in The Kerala Story. Released on May 5, the film revolved around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Besides Adah Sharma, the film also starred Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani in key roles. It created a massive controversy and was also called a ‘propaganda’ film by many. However, despite everything, The Kerala Story ruled the box office with a lifetime collection of around Rs 290 crore.