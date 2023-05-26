Adah Sharma Says Her Contact Details Getting Leaked Reminds Her of THIS Scene From The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma has broken silence regarding her contact details getting leaked online. In a recent interview, Sharma mentioned that the incident shows the ‘perverse mentality’ of a person and added that it reminds her of a scene from Sudipto Sen directorial where a girl was bullied by revealing her contact number in public.

“I feel just like any other girl would feel with her number being leaked out with morphed images. It shows the perverse mentality of a person who would stoop so low and get joy doing this. It reminds me of a scene in The Kerala Story where a girl is bullied by publicly publishing her number,” Adah told Hindustan Times.

“The person who leaked it has been up to some other activities too for a long time that cops have found out so me having to change my number is a small price to pay to have this person be behind bars,” the actress added.

For the unversed, earlier this week, it was reported that Adah Sharma was facing harassment since her contact details leaked online. Reportedly, an instagram user by the name of ‘jhamunda_bolte’ leaked Adah’s contact details. Not just this, he allegedly also threatened to leak the actress’ new contact number. However, the controversial Instagram account was later deactivated.

This comes at a time when Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. Released on May 5, the film revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). A section of the audience is has been calling the film ‘propaganda’ ever since its release. The cast and crew members of the film also received threat messages after the film’s release. Earlier this month, director Sudipto Sen informed police that one of the crew members received a threatening message which read, “They did not do a good thing by showing the story."