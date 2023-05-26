Adah Sharma SLAMS 'Gender Discrimination' In Bollywood, Says 'I Do Not Enjoy...'

The Bollywood actor Adah Sharma has been hitting the headlines ever since her recent film The Kerala Story hit the theatres. The film that has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark has rightly become the third biggest grosser of this year. Adah who has previously navigated his acting career in all the regional film industries recently got candid about the discrimination that is rampant in the Hindi film industry on the basis of gender.

During an interview with Siddarth Kannan, Adah Sharma explained that it doesn’t matter what industry you work in, if you get a worthy director, things will turn out to be good in the end. She stated, “I have worked with people from north and south, who were very amazing and not amazing also. I have realised it is the person. If your director is nice, irrespective of the language, everything goes very well. But if your director is not very pleasant, and not very nice, it’s just not a nice thing.”

Adding more weight to her thoughts, Adah shared, “I have met the good, bad and ugly in all the places. I find it very strange that they first call the girl on the set and then they say, ‘ok, wait.’ When they see, ‘ok. she is here’, then they call the actor’s manager and tell him to come on the set and the girl is already there. I feel discrimination on the basis of gender, I don’t enjoy working in an environment like that.”

Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. Released on May 5, the film revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). A section of the audience is has been calling the film ‘propaganda’ ever since its release. The cast and crew members of the film also received threat messages after the film’s release. Earlier this month, director Sudipto Sen informed police that one of the crew members received a threatening message which read, “They did not do a good thing by showing the story."