Adah Sharma's 'Wounded' Photos From The Kerala Story's Afghanistan Shoot Will Shock You

Almost a month after The Kerala Story’s release, the film’s lead actress Adah Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share some throwback pictures from the film’s Afghanistan shoot. With the pictures, Adah revealed how her bruised and wounded face makeup was done. She also mentioned that they had to shoot even in chilling weather when the temperature was -16 degrees.

“Sunkissed, After and Before from #TheKeralaStory Secret to chapped cracked lips like these … dehydrate for 40 hours in minus 16 degrees," Adah wrote and added, “the mattress was kept to practice the fall… but we didn’t use it #bruisedknees and chila hua elbows but ufff all so worth it ❤️❤️the last pic is a handful of coconut oil in the hair, safety pins and tight plaits."

Released on May 5, The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Recently, reports claiming The Kerala Story will soon premiere on OTT made headlines. However, the makers then dismissed reports and revealed that they are yet to decide on a digital platform for the film’s OTT release. “The Kerala Story makers are yet to finalize an OTT partner for the film to release. All the news that says otherwise is absolutely fake," a spokesperson from Sunshine Pictures said.

The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director and the co-writer of the film, which is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.