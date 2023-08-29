Adam Driver, Jessica Chastain Among Others To Be At Venice Film Festival

After a lot of uncertainty caused by the Hollywood writers’ strike that cast a shadow over the upcoming Venice Film Festival, it has now been confirmed that stars like Adam Driver, Celeb Landry Jones, Jessica Chastain and Mads Mikkelsen will attend the 11-day event. The Festival, which is the oldest in the world, will celebrate its 80th anniversary. It will begin on August 30 and run through September 9.

Driver will be on the Lido – the island off Venice mainland that hosts the Festival – to promote Michael Mann’s Ferrari. He plays the titular character, Italian car racing pioneer, Enzo Ferrari.

Landry Jones is coming for Luc Besson’s Dogman; Mikkelsen for Danish director Nikolaj Arcel’s The Promised Land and Chastain for Mexican auteur Michel Franco’s Memory, her first role since her Oscar-winning performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Also expected are Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, who play Priscilla and Elvis Presley in Sophia Coppola’s Priscilla. Priscilla Presley will also be in attendance. All these movies have got waivers from the strike because they are independent productions.

And what about the parties? Only one has been cancelled: one to have been organised by Armani which had planned to have Cate Blanchett as the centre of attraction.