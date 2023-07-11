Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz Starrer Ferrari May Compete at the Venice Film Festival

Actors Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz’s upcoming international film Ferrari may compete at the Venice Film Festival. The 12-event, which takes place on the island of Lido, off mainland Venice, from August 30, is the oldest in the world. It began in 1932 as a great propaganda vehicle for Italy’s Mussolini, Cannes began several years later in 1939, but three days into the Festival, Hitler’s forces invaded Poland. Cannes had to be called off, and it restarted only after World War II.

Ferrari is set during the summer of 1957, and Enzo Ferrari, an ex-racer in the 1950s, is in crisis. Bankruptcy is threatening his company, and his decade-long marriage to Laura is on the rocks. Adding to this is the loss of their son.

The synopsis of Entertainment Weekly reads: “Ex-race car driver Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing 10 years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with mourning for one son and the acknowledgment of another. He decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race — 1,000 miles across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia."

Driver essays the title character, Enzo, and Penelope is Laura. The cast includes heavyweights like Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi, Jack O’Connell as Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi, and Gabriel Leone as Alfonso De Portago.

Ferrari has been helmed by Mann from a script written by Troy Kennedy Martin (The Italian Job), and is based on Brock Yates’ book ‘Enzo Ferrari – The Man And The Machine’. It is produced by Neon among others.

Neon CEO Tom Quinn said, “Michael Mann, one of the most innovative and influential filmmakers in American cinema, was moved by the power of this intensely dramatic story to persist for years to bring it to the big screen. Ferrari reaffirms Neon’s continued commitment to supporting visionary auteurs who push the boundaries of cinema. Working with Michael Mann on Ferrari is a dream come true for Neon.”