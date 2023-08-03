Adarsh Gourav To Star In Reema Kagti's Next 'Superman of Malegaon'; Details Inside

Adarsh Gourav will be joining Reema Kagti’s next movie, Superman of Malegaon, which is based on the Malegaon film industry and, needless to say, the actor is really excited to be part of a movie on such an interesting subject.

Malegaon Film Industry, aka Malliwood, might not be as big as Bollywood but their movies are made with so much passion. They are known to make low-budgeted spoof movies.

Adarsh says , “When Reema told me about Malegaon I knew I was going to say yes to the film. I have heard about the Malegaon Film industry before and it is quite intriguing how they make a movie or even finance it. They are a different world in itself. It is one of the most underrated film industries that churns out some fun films with a 100% business return. It was high time that the industry got the limelight it deserves.”

On the other work front, Adarsh Gourav dons a very 80s look for Guns and Gulaabs, which is a comedy crime thriller which is created and directed by Raj and DK. It is based in the 90s world of crime and violence. Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Dulquer Salmaan, and TJ Bhanu will also be playing important roles in the movie. Adarsh will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey.