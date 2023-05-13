Adhyayan Suman ‘Felt Like A Dog’ When Casting Directors Ordered Him Around At Odd Times To Attend Parties

While we often talk about star kids having their own privileges in a world of showbiz and glamour to make it big in films, Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman had an unconventional journey. He has had his own share of highs and lows to create a name for himself. The actor recently shared how he was asked to go it film parties, network and build contacts, at odd and off hours in the night.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shared, “People used to tell me, ‘Arrey jaa na, party kar na industry ke logon ke saath, mix around with them’. But my question is, mere party karne se kaam kaise mil jayega?” he asks.

He further continued, “Sirf party karne se kaam nahi milta hai. Also, you can’t just go and party with them (established names in the industry) . If you are a nobody and haven’t done something big yet, they are not going to invite you ki, ‘Aaja party karte hain’. Either you need to be very successful or be a childhood friend of a star kid to chill around them.”

The actor said, even though he didn’t have much hopes of things working out he still went ahead and attended those parties, because he was ‘so desperate’ to get work. “I’ve had casting directors calling me at 2am and saying, ‘Abhi aaja uthkar’. They woke me up at odd times, asked me ki abhi aaja party karne raat ko, and I’ve gone to such parties. I was desperate for work,” he admits, adding, “But after a few times, I felt like a dog. Usne abhi bola uth jaao, phir bola baith jaao.”

The actor also added that the worst part was he couldn’t even say no. “Because if you deny them, you are hurting their fragile egos.”

When asked if the situation has changed today, the actor said that today people are judged based on their social media personality as it has started playing a major role in enhancing one’s stardom, irrespective of their acting skills. “Things depend on how popular you are on Instagram. But what has Instagram popularity going to do with how you are as an actor? You need to have a certain sense of the craft to be an actor, isn’t it? But here, you are being compared to people with 1 million followers. And aapke utne followers nahi hain toh aap ko cast nahi karenge. It has become ridiculous,” he opined.

top videos

Adhyayan added that today ‘actors are expected to go out, dance like a bafoon, make reels and get followers’. “But for me, it’s cringeworthy. I get very uncomfortable. I am like mujhse ye nahi karwaao. I am an actor. Mujhse acting karwa lo. An actor is nothing without an opportunity.”

On a closing note he shared, “If today, I work with someone like Prakash Jha or Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and when they give you a character and the space to experiment, is when you realise where you stand as an artiste. These reels of instagram popularity won’t tell you how good an actor I can be.”