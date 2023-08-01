Adhyayan S Suman made his big screen debut with the romantic drama, Haal-e-Dil fifteen years ago. Over the years, he might have grabbed attention with films like Raaz – The Mystery Continues and Jashnn (both 2009) but the actor largely remained under the spotlight for his relationship with Kangana Ranaut. Reportedly, the duo had met on the sets of Raaz and dated briefly for a few months. Adhyayan had called the relationship ‘toxic’ and alleged that he was physically and mentally abused by Kangana. In 2016, he had further accused her of performing ‘black magic’.

And now, in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, he reveals that he has no regrets about talking about his relationship publicly and sharing graphic details about what transpired between the two. “I don’t regret speaking about my relationship. I spoke about it like any human being would. I spoke about it at a point when people didn’t know about my side of the story,” he points out.

The 35-year-old further continues, “If you recall, there were no press conferences arranged. I never created a hullabaloo saying that things happened with me. It was just once that I spoke out of respect for that person and more importantly, for myself.”

The actor, who was recently seen in the web series Inspector Avinash, went to say that it was necessary for everyone to know about how he was impacted by the relationship. “We’ve to understand that every coin has two sides. People knew the other side of it. I wanted to speak up just once and not discuss it any further. When you’re in the public domain, there are so many opinions and judgments passed about you that sometimes it’s important to clear things out,” he says.

But was he apprehensive of it affecting his career in showbiz? “If I was publicity hungry, I would’ve spoken about it back in 2009 when I had the relationship and not in 2017. What difference does it make to my career? You don’t get work because of your affairs but because of your talent. People judged me back then but then they came back and apologised to me after I spoke about my side of the story. I faced backlash but I don’t regret it at all,” states Adhyayan.

However, the Aashram actor acknowledges that he was at the receiving end of judgements from the industry and was taken off from projects at the last minute. Speaking about he how continues to fight for himself, the actor says, “I’ve been through situations where people didn’t answer my phone call and I’ve been taken off press conferences and removed from promotions and posters even after I deserved it and my performance was appreciated. It’s very tough and heart-breaking. But this is what I’ve chosen for myself. I need to fight for these things because I don’t have an option.”

Earlier, in an interview with us, Adhyayan said that he has been focusing on creating opportunities for himself rather than waiting for the industry to offer him roles that he deserves. “Sometimes, you don’t get the opportunities. So, you’ve to create your own. I’ve seen so much. I’ve come to the conclusion that I need to create my own opportunities now and that’s okay,” he says. He further revealed that his debut directorial venture tentatively titled Airport is a slice-of-film and is set to go on floors by the end of the year. He also intends to direct another film starring his father, Shekhar Suman.