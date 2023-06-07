Adhyayan Suman Slams ‘Groupism, Favouritism’ In Bollywood, Plans On Directing Film Soon | Exclusive

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ statement about being ‘pushed into a corner’ and being ‘tired of the politics’ in Bollywood in Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, grabbed the attention of many. It also led to veteran actor Shekhar Suman speaking about how ‘a whole cabal’ in the Hindi film industry ‘ganged up’ and got him and his son, Adhyayan Suman, removed from a bunch of films. And now, in an exclusive chat with News18, Adhyayan reacts to the claims made by his father.

Speaking about how Shekhar’s 1997 late-night talk show Movers & Shakers was looked down upon and how it led to their careers spiralling downwards, Adhyayan tells us, “It isn’t just gossip. A lot of people from the film industry called me and told me that my father did certain things. I asked them, what did he do? He just read out a script as an actor. It’s not like he offended anybody. I heard people having some vague conversations about all this.”

The Raaz - The Mystery Continues (2009) and Inspector Avinash actor agrees that there are camps working in the film industry and that they have tarnished people’s perception about him. “There were different perceptions created about me which I never really understood. I kept wondering, where are these things even coming from? So many things were said about me. There’s groupism, campism and favouritism here, and that’s just how it is. I can’t do anything about it,” he states.

Recalling an episode, he says, “I was supposed to work with a producer, who I wouldn’t want to name. He called this other producer who was supposed to fund the film, who told him not take me in it. He said, ‘Adhyayan is a super actor but he’s damn difficult to work with.’”

And so, Adhyayan is now focusing on creating opportunities for himself rather than waiting for the industry to offer him roles that he deserves. “Sometimes, you don’t get the opportunities. So, you’ve to create your own. I’ve seen so much. I’ve come to the conclusion that I need to create my own opportunities now and that’s okay,” he says.

Spilling the beans on his directorial feature, Adhyayan tells us, “I’ll be directing a film by the end of this year. I’ve been writing it for the last three years. I’m completing the dialogues right now. It’s tentatively known as Airport. It’s a coming-of-age, slice-of-life film about two people who meet on a flight. I wanted to direct it for the longest time. I might even be acting in it but I haven’t decided that yet,” remarks the 35-year-old, who has also launched his own music label named Music Garage.

He goes on to reveal that he also plans on directing his father, who has been away from the screen for quite some time now. “I do wish to direct my father. In fact, I’m planning to start the project very soon. Before Airport goes on floors, I’ll be shooting a smaller film in terms of the scale and the budget. I also wish to act in it. You’ll get to hear something very soon,” he shares.

But before that happens, the father-son duo will also be seen in a digital show, the details of which Adhyayan keeps under wraps. “The both of us will also be working together in a project that will be made by the biggest filmmaker in the country right now. He will make a show which will be the biggest show to be ever made on an OTT platform. The announcement will be made very soon. I can’t wait for that,” he says excitedly.