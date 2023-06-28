Adipurush Actor Lavi Pajni Is Also Disappointed With Director Om Raut, Says 'I Am a Hindu Too'

Ever since its release, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush has been ruling headlines. Alas, for all the wrong reasons. Several people have expressed disappointed with the movie for its depiction of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Recently, film’s actor Lavi Pajni, who essayed the role of Kumbhkaran, also expressed his displeasure over the dialogues. He indirectly blamed director Om Raut for the film’s backlash and argued that actors only follow what filmmakers say.

“Director jo bhi aapko direct karta hai vo aapka karna hota hai, aap under contract hote ho. Uss time pe jo movie banti hai vo parts mein banti hai aur kisi ko nahi pata hota ki on screen kya jaane vala hai, baad mein iska screenplay kya hoga (You have to abide by what the director asks you to do. You are under contract. At the time, the movie is made in parts and nobody knows what the screenplay would be),” Pajni told Aaj Tak.

“As long as dialogues are concerned, like everyone, I am also offended with them as I am a Hindu too,” the actor added.

Lavi Pajni is not the first actor to express disappointment with Adipurush. Earlier, Ramayana actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhliaa, Shaktimaan aka Mukesh Khanna and Siya Ke Ram fame Karan Suchak among others also lashed out at the makers of Adipurush.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film hit theatres on June 16. However, ever since the film’s release, it has been facing criticism for its dialogues and portrayal of Ravana and Lord Hanuman. Despite the makers changing the infamous ‘kapda tere baap ka’ dialogue, there have been demands to ban and boycott the movie.