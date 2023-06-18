Adipurush Actress Kriti Sanon Rocks A White Tee-Blue Denims Combo At The Airport, Turns Heads; Watch

Kriti Sanon has been trending ever since Adipurush has released. Fans are lauding her performance in the mythological drama. Well today, the actress was spotted at the airport. She has once again set the internet on fire with her latest and stylish outfit. The video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Kriti can be seen coming out of the airport wearing a simple white colour crop top and denim. She has left her hair open and opted for less makeup. Her minimalistic look is also making her look summer worthy. She was also seen posing with fans. As soon as the video was shared, fans showered her with praise. One of the fans wrote, “Indeed she was only beautiful part of the movie.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In an interview with Times Of India, Kriti Sanon shared how she prepared for the role of Janki, “Om has possibly read everything available on Ramayana and had a clear vision about the project. The transformation into Janaki was not just about the physical aspects, but also about internalising the essence of the character. It took a considerable amount of time and effort to immerse myself in Janaki’s persona, to understand her emotional journey, her virtues and to bring her to life on screen. It was a meticulous process that involved rehearsals, multiple sittings not only on the look and attire but also understanding the historical and mythological context of the character.”

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav while Kriti Sanon plays the role of Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations. The film was released on Friday, June 16.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in The Crew along side with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The shooting is going on currently. She also has an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor.