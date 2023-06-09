Adipurush Advance Booking To Kick Off From June 11? Here's What We Know

South superstar Prabhas is all set to star in the upcoming film Adipurush, which is scheduled for the June 16 release. The recently released trailer of the movie in multiple languages has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation. As the film inches closer to its release date, the advance booking for the same is all set to commence from this weekend onwards.

As per a report by the entertainment portal PinkVilla, the team of Adipurush will not only open the advance booking but might also be looking forward to releasing their magnum opus in over 4000 screens for the Hindi version alone. The source shared with the portal, “Adipurush team is ready to open the doors for their audience to book the tickets from Sunday in full swing. Some select properties might open on Saturday, but the full-fledged bookings plan to open from Sunday morning."

Adding to that, the source went on to inform, “The Hindi screen count is expected to be around 4000, whereas the film is targeting a nationwide release on over 6200 screens. It’s the most anticipated event spectacle of the year and the team is going all out with their release model. There is a chance of it topping 6500 screens too and we shall have an exact count by Wednesday.”

In a heartwarming twist, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has pleasantly surprised the Adipurush team with his remarkable generosity. According to reports, the actor has gone the extra mile by buying 10,000 tickets for the highly anticipated first day of the film. Reports indicate that Kapoor’s selfless act aims to provide underprivileged orphan children with the opportunity to experience the magnificence of this cinematic masterpiece.

Following Kapoor’s footsteps acclaimed Telugu producer Abhishek Agarwal has also purchased an equal number of tickets for a noble cause, the reports added. The contributions of Agarwal’s philanthropic endeavour will be given to the elderly in old-age homes and students in government schools.

Now rumour has it that RRR actor Ram Charan, who is set to star in the highly anticipated film Game Changer, is set to join the good cause. If the reports are to be believed, Charan is expected to buy 10,000 tickets and distribute them among underprivileged children as well as his dedicated fans.

The early statistics in Australian & New Zealand markets hint a bumper opening as the magnum opus has already collected $16,000 prior to 7 days of release across 8 locations; surpassing that of K.G.F Chapter 2 that was $2,900 across 6 locations! The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Raghav and Janaki has definitely pulled the audiences’ heartstrings, furthermore with Censor Board giving U-Certification makes Adipurush for everyone.

With its release date scheduled for June 16, Adipurush has already set an ambitious goal of achieving Rs 100 crore in global box office collections on its opening day. If the film lives up to the immense promise showcased in its recent second trailer, experts anticipate that it will surpass the monumental milestone of Rs 1,000 crore, firmly establishing itself as an extraordinary success.

Following the lukewarm reception of his previous movies, Saaho and Radhe Shyam, Adipurush is of great significance for the film’s lead actor Prabhas to deliver a resounding blockbuster. He is poised to create a lasting impact and enthral audiences with his performance in Adipurush, reclaiming his position as a dominant force at the box office, with the industry wholeheartedly supporting him.