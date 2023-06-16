Adipurush: Ajay-Atul Defend Jai Shri Ram Song Against Propaganda Claims, Say 'This Is Us' | Exclusive

Adipurush released today, June 16, in all its glory. The film, which stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead, has been the talk of the town for its visuals and casting. However, during the promotions, Adipurush’s song also grabbed attention. Composed by the popular duo Ajay-Atul, the songs have been heard in trailers, teasers and even malls. The most popular song from the album is ‘Jai Shri Ram’. While one section of the fans have been showering the song with love, a small section has also accused it of propaganda.

Speaking with News18 exclusively about the movie, Ajay addressed the accusations. For the unversed, when Adipurush trailer was dropped, fans were seen chanting the song Jai Shri Ram at the venue. This led to a section of social media accusing the song of propoganda. Ajay said with a smile that it’s not a propaganda. Rather, it’s how Ram united everyone.

“It’s not propaganda, it is the way we are. We’ve grown up in villages, when we used to meet and greet each other, we always greeted one another with Ram Ram. That is not propaganda. This is us. It’s in our veins. If they are chanting, they are chanting because they want to. There’s a line only - ‘mantro se badke tera naam’. It’s a beautiful name. It’s not about who’s a bigger bhakt, this comes in automatically in the mind. That’s the power of his name,” he said.

Speaking about the positive response the song has received, Ajay said, “We have been getting very huge and very beautiful responses for the music and songs. From the first teaser, I think. Sometimes, it’s difficult to make a cinematic song with such a bhakti with it. So you have to think of that grand scale. We were asked to get the song done with a solo singer, but we purposely wanted to make it sound like a chorus. Because if it’s about our God, Raja Ram, everybody will sing it. We wanted to make it big.”

When asked about Prabhas and Kriti elevating the song with their presence, the duo said it so nice to see such a sight. “They were just doing justice to their parts with much perfection. It wasn’t just about the song. The entire video with the visuals came out beautifully,” the duo said.

Recently, Arijit Singh also shared his rendition of the track. When asked the reason behind not picking a popular singing sensation like him to be a part of the original Jai Shri Ram track, they said, “We didn’t want any solo singer. We wanted chorus only. We are very happy not just Arijit, but many singers have been singing this song. For the film’s sake, we wanted a chorus. That was our vision.”

While the songs of Adipurush are already basking in so much success, we ask if they was a lot of pressure with the creation. Ajay-Atul shared, “Well, there was no pressure. With that pressure, we wouldn’t have been able to work. We just knew we had to raise the bar. I think, now we will have pressure, after Adipurush.”

With new singers and composers coming up, Ajay-Atul agree that it’s very challenging to reinvent and stay afresh. “This challenge has always been there. We have to prove it again and again. It’s not like, you’ve already gained success once, so you get to live on with it. We’ve always competed with ourselves and have tried raising the bar.”

On a closing note, we ask the duo if there’s any change they want to witness in the music industry. They said, “The language of the music should match the language of the cinema.” “There have been many changes, we’ve witnessed over the years. We would like to see our music for the film, according to its language. We have to follow cinematic language. More than the song, the commercial value of the song, the language of the music should match the language of the cinema.”