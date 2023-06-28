Adipurush: Those Who Respect Lord Ram, Hanuman And Sita Maa Can't Watch This Film, Says Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the makers of Adipurush film and asked if the people who put the disclaimer in the movie consider the countrymen and youth to be brainless. Last year in December, Social Activists Kuldeep Tiwari and Bandana Kumar, through advocates Ranjana Agnihotri and Sudha Sharma, filed a PIL plea, which is currently being heard by the court. The plea asserts that the movie casts aspersions on the characters of the great epic Ramayana and adversely affects the image of Ayodha’s cultural heritage and Hindu religion in at large.

During the hearing today, the Court questioned, “Will the Union of India do anything in this matter or not?" and sought the DySGI’s opinion on it. To which, he said, “Certificate was issued by a board of 5 members. A total of 25 members saw the movie. They are nominated by the Union Of India. Petitioners filed the scenes/clips from here and there."

The Bench said “We have not seen film but got to know from the people who watched that it is worse than what we thought it to be. The issue before is that Ramayana ke itne kirdar hain jinki hum pooja karte hain unhe kaise dikhaya gaya hai." On being told that the movie was certified by a board of experts, the Bench asked, “Can the certificate issued by the board be revoked? Picture 16 June ko release hui, to ab tak jab kuch nahin hua to 3 din mein kya hoga lekin hum fir bhi hum vacation main sun rahe hain matter. Jo hona tha wo ho gaya aur yeh acha hai ki kuch hua nahin. Maine kuch logon se pucha wo log itne aahat hain. Kuch aise log the jo to dekh hi nahin paaye film. Jinhe Lord Rama, Lord Laxman, Lord Hanuman aur Sita maa ke liye respect hai woh to yeh film dekh hi nahin payenge (The movie was released on 16th June, and until now, nothing has happened, so what can possibly happen in three days? But still, we are hearing about the matter while on vacation. Whatever had to happen has happened and it’s good that nothing significant has happened. I asked a few people and they are so affected by it. There were some individuals who couldn’t even watch the film. Those who have respect for Lord Rama, Lord Laxman, Lord Hanuman and Sita Mata will not be able to watch this film)."

The advocate for the petitioner (Ranjana Agnihotri) said that under Rule 33 of Cinematograph Act, the movie can be banned. To this the Bench argued, “Dekhiye hum aisa kuch nahin karenge jo Act me bahar ho. Lekin han sentiments ki baat jo petitions mein kahi gayi hai wo hum mante hain ki sentiments to hurt hue hai. From where did the producers get the content from? (Look, we won’t do anything that is outside the law. However, we do acknowledge that the sentiments expressed in the petitions have been hurt)."

The matter is currently being heard at the court.