Adipurush Audience Screams 'Hanuman' After A Monkey Enters Theatre During Screening, Watch

Amid much excitement and fanfare, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush has finally seen the light of the day on Friday morning. The Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush that remained in the controversies since the first teaser, has witnessed a good advance booking. While it’s too early to speculate about the box office performance of the film, the first visuals of people gathering inside the movie theatres are slowly getting traction on social media. One such clip even captured a monkey watching Adipurush on the big screen.

Catch all the updates here: Adipurush Release LIVE Updates: Early Morning Shows Houseful for Prabhas Film; Fans Declare It ‘Blockbuster’

In a video shared by a netizen on Twitter, one could see a monkey poking his head from an orifice of the theatre auditorium, looking towards the screen where Adipurush is playing. Meanwhile, the cinegoers can be heard screaming in unison. Some of them also chant and hum the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ song from the film. Watch the clip here:

Theatre owners decided to reserve a seat for Hanuman upon Adipurush director Om Raut’s request. During a trailer event for the film in Tirupati, Raut requested film’s producers to reserve an empty seat in every theater where the film is screened as a gesture of honour to Lord Hanuman. “This act symbolizes the reverence and acknowledgment of Lord Hanuman’s spiritual presence during the showcasing of the film ‘Adipurush," he said.

Following the request and the announcement that a seat would be set aide in the Lord’s honour, there were reports suggesting that the cost of the reserved seat would be higher than regular seats. However, the movie’s production company, T-Series, took to Twitter on Monday to refute these claims.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles.