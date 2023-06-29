Adipurush Box Office: Amid Controversy, Prabhas Starrer Falls To Just Rs 1.5 Cr On Day 13

Amid the controversies surrounding Om Raut’s Adipurush, the film registered its lowest day-collection on Wednesday. As per the tracker Sacnilk, the Prabhas starrer earned just Rs 1.5 crore on its day 13 for all language. With this, the total domestic collection of the film in all languages stands at Rs 281 crore.

Adipurush will also be facing a tough competition from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha from Thursday onwards. This also makes one wonder if Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer will be able to cross Rs 300 crore in India or not.

The drop in Adipurush box office numbers come despite makers changing the controversial lines in the film. The audience was particularly upset about the Lanka Dahan scene, where Bajrangbali’s character is heard mouthing a line, “Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki" to Meghnad. However, the lines have now been altered in the new prints. The word ‘baap’ has now been changed to ‘Lanka’.

Last week, Adipurush makers decided to slash ticket prices for the Prabhas starrer to Rs 150 for Thursday and Friday shows. Their move came after the box office collection of Adipurush witnessed a massive drop last Monday and Tuesday amid a growing backlash against the film.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film hit theatres on June 16.

However, ever since the film’s release, it has been facing criticism for its dialogues and portrayal of Ravana and Lord Hanuman. On Wednesday, Allahabad High Court also slammed the makers of the film for allegedly distorting Ramayana. The court also questioned the censor board and asked if the certificate of the film can be revoked.