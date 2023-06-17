Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Eyes Rs 95 Cr In India, Rs 150 Cr Worldwide

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is eying close to Rs 100 crore opening in India alone on its opening day as per reports. Released on June 16, Adipurush brings the tale of Ramayan to the big screen. While the film received mixed reviews, early eastimates reveal Adipurush is likely to record an opening day collection of Rs 95 crore in India alone.

Trade expert Ramesh Bala revealed that Adipurush is tracking a day 1 box office collection of Rs 40 crore. “#Adipurush Hindi early estimates for Day 1 is a huge ₹ 40 Crs Nett.. All-India," he tweeted. If the film does end up collecting Rs 40 crore on its opening day, it would beat Brahmastra which opened at Rs 36 crore in India.

However, it will still fall short of beating films such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which collected Rs ₹57 crore in India, and the Hindi version of Yash’s KGF 2 that recorded an opening of Rs 54 crore in India.

#Adipurush Hindi early estimates for Day 1 is a huge ₹ 40 Crs Nett.. All-India..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 17, 2023

As reported by DNA India, Sacnilk.com stated that overall, the Prabhas-starrer could pose a box office collection of Rs 95 crore from across languages on its Day 1. The report added that Adipurush recorded its biggest collection from the Telugu market. It is reported that Adipurush could pose a collection of Rs 58.5 crore from the Telugu version alone.

Meanwhile, a Boxofficeindia.com report claimed Adipurush could be close to Rs 150 crore. “The final overseas numbers are still to come but a ₹140 crore worldwide day one is there for the film and this number can go to 150 crore when all the collections are rounded up on Saturday," the report stated.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav while Kriti Sanon plays the role of Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.