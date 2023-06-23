Adipurush Box Office: Prabhas Film Falls Flat From Rs 140 Crore To Rs 5.5 Crore In Just 7 Days

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has fallen short of box office projections by a huge margin. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush had earned a staggering Rs 140 crore worldwide on its opening day. However, the film has fallen flat to Rs 5.5 crore in just seven days.

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, the Thursday box office collections of Adipurush are estimated to be just around Rs 5.5 crore in all languages. The box office earnings of the film continue to crash even after the makers have altered certain controversial dialogues amid backlash. This takes the first week domestic collections of the film to an estimated Rs 260.55 crore in all languages. Adipurush has, however, crossed Rs 410 crore worldwide gross, according to its production house T-Series.

Meanwhile, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke witnessed a rise in its collection on day 20.

The absence of major film/s this Fri should help #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke cross ₹ 75 cr in Wknd 4… ₹ 80 cr *lifetime biz* cannot be ruled out… [Week 3] Fri 1.08 cr, Sat 1.89 cr, Sun 2.34 cr, Mon 1.08 cr, Tue 99 lacs, Wed 1.08 cr. Total: ₹ 71.46 cr. #India biz. #ZHZB #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/NnhS9xt33l— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2023

Adipurush makers on Wednesday announced that they decided to slash ticket prices for the Prabhas starrer to Rs 150 for Thursday and Friday shows. Their move came after the box office collection of Adipurush witnessed a massive drop on Monday and Tuesday amid a growing backlash against the film. Adipurush has been facing severe criticism for allegedly distorting the Hindu epic Ramayana and its characters in the movie.

The makers have also changed the controversial lines in the film. Netizens were particularly upset about the Lanka Dahan scene, where Bajrangbali’s character is heard mouthing a line, “Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki" to Meghnad. However, the lines have now been altered in the new prints. The word ‘baap’ has now been changed to ‘Lanka’.