Adipurush Box Office Day 2: Amid Criticism, Prabhas' Movie Crosses Rs 150 Cr Mark In India

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush hit theatres on June 16 and in just two days after its release, the film has now crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the domestic box office. As reported by Pinvilla, Om Raut directorial collected Rs 67.50 crore approximately on its day two in India. It had previously collected Rs 87.50 crore on its opening day. This means that the film has already crossed Rs 150 crore at the Indian box office as of now.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

Meanwhile, Adipurush has also been facing backlash over its dialogues. During the Lanka Dahan sequence in the movie, lord Hanuman said “Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki". This left a large section of the audience disappointed.

Earlier today, the makers of the movie announced that they have decided to make ‘alterations’ to the dialogues for sounding overly colloquial, offending the audience. Post the changes, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir told ANI, “Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, then it’s our responsibility to fix them."

Prior to this, in an interview with Republic World, Muntashir was asked about Hanuman’s dialogue when he said, “How do we all know the Ramayana? We have the tradition of katha vaachan, we read also but there is a vaachan parampara. Ramayan is the kind of granth (book) which we have heard from our very childhood, there is Akhand Ramayan, paath and many other things. I come from a small village where our grandmothers used to tell us stories from Ramayan in this language. One more thing, the dialogue that you just mentioned, it has been used by the greatest saints, storytellers in our country in the same manner as I have written it in Adipurush. I am not the first one to write this dialogue, it is already there.”