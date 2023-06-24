CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Adipurush Box Office Day 8: Prabhas Film Falls To Rs 3.25 Cr Despite Rs 150 Ticket Prices
1-MIN READ

Adipurush Box Office Day 8: Prabhas Film Falls To Rs 3.25 Cr Despite Rs 150 Ticket Prices

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 10:20 IST

Mumbai, India

A poster of ‘Adipurush’, which is a depiction of Ramayana. The film has attracted harsh criticism within days of its worldwide release due to the use of foul language. (Image: PTI/File)

The decline in box office collection comes despite Adipurush makers slashing ticket prices for the Prabhas starrer to Rs 150 for Thursday and Friday shows.

Even though Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adiprush earned a staggering Rs 140 crore worldwide on its opening day, criticism around the film has impacted its box office very badly. In just eight days, the film is now struggling to keep the audiences glued.

On Friday, Adipurush collected an estimated Rs 3.25 crore nett across the country, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. It previosuly earned Rs 5.5 crore in all languages in India on Thursday. With this, the Hindi collection of the movie stands at Rs 125 crore nett. However, as per the film’s production house T-Series, Adipurush has crossed Rs 410 crore worldwide gross. Reportedly, the movie was made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

The decline in box office collection comes despite makers slashing ticket prices for the Prabhas starrer to Rs 150 for Thursday and Friday shows.

On Friday, the executive director of the Gaiety Galaxy cinema hall in Mumbai, Manoj Desai also shared that the viewers have ‘rejected’ the movie. “Yesterday, two of our shows were cancelled and today, our matinee shows had to be cancelled due to poor word-of-mouth and response. This movie will be removed from theatres very soon and we didn’t think it will come to this. Not just ours, the owners of all theatres where the film has been released have suffered losses,” he told news agency ANI.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film hit theatres on June 16. However, ever since the film’s release, the film has been facing backlash for it’s dialogues and portrayal of Ram and Ravana. Despite the making changing the imfamous ‘kapda tere baap ka’ dialogue, there have been demnds to ban and boycott the movie.

first published:June 24, 2023, 10:20 IST
last updated:June 24, 2023, 10:20 IST