Adipurush: Censor Board Passes Prabhas Film With No Cuts, Shocking Run Time Revealed

The countdown for Adipurush has officially begun, and while the film already has positive word of mouth, it is only getting stronger by the day. In fact, seeing the love Bhushan Kumar produced and Om Raut directed Adipurush is getting testifies the fact that the film has made a special place in every Indian’s heart. Now with receiving U-Certificate from censor board, the film becomes HAR BHARTIYA KI ADIPURUSH!

Going by trailer and the songs, one can easily say that the Prabhas and Kriti starrer is not just made for mere entertainment. It is also a beautiful way to enlighten and inform the younger generations about a very important aspect of Indian mythology. Om Raut’s directorial doesn’t only showcase visual grandeur but also brings out the rich story highlighting the crux of Indian heritage, the roots of love, loyalty, and devotion, it has so many underlying messages that are sure to leave people inspired. Now that the film is officially certified as belonging to every Bhartiya, it is truly going to be a celebration of Prabhu Ram’s divinity.

In a seperate post, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to disclose the duration of the film. He wrote in his tweet,"#Xclusiv… ‘ADIPURUSH’ *HINDI* RUN TIME… #Adipurush HINDI certified ‘U’ by #CBFC on 8 June 2023. Duration: 179.00 min:sec [2 hours, 59 min, 00 sec]. #India."

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.