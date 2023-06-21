'Film Contentious, Banned by Nepal': Plea in Delhi HC for Urgent Hearing on Adipurush. But Gets Rejected

Delhi high court on Wednesday refused an urgent plea by Hindu Sena on the controversial movie, Adipurush. The outfit alleged that the film has wrongly depicted Hindu Gods like Ram, Sita and Hanuman.

The counsel for Hindu Sena told the court that the film is banned in Nepal and that there are many controversial parts in the movie. However, the high court refused to urgently hear the matter and asked the makers to come on the day when the matter is listed in general course i.e. June 30.

The film, directed by Om Raut and fronted by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has come under attack for its dialogue, colloquial language and representation of some characters from the much-loved mythological epic.

In Nepal as well, ‘Adipurush’ provoked ire over its dialogues, but particularly for its mention of Sita as ‘India’s daughter’. Screening of “Adipurush" and all other Hindi films has been banned in the country until the film’s team makes desired changes.

In the wake of the backlash, the film’s dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers would “revise some of the dialogues" and the changes will be incorporated in the movie in a week.

‘Adipurush’ is also produced by Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations. The movie has been released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Different parts of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and the national capital witnessed protests against the film on Monday. While seers in Ayodhya demanded an immediate ban on the film saying its dialogues made their “blood boil", in Varanasi, a group of people staged a protest and tore posters of the Om Raut-directed film. A Hindu outfit also staged a protest outside a theatre in the temple town of Mathura.

A police complaint was lodged by the Hindu Mahasabha with the Lucknow police against the film’s makers and actors. A case is yet to be registered in this connection, police said. Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, said, “The film’s dialogues make our blood boil. The film should be banned immediately. The government should ensure that this does not happen again." In Mathura, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha activists staged a protest outside a cinema in the Govind Nagar police station area and raised slogans against the film.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party joined the chorus against the film and said the faithful are hurt by its “cheap and superficial dialogues". Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the censor board should check the “political character certificate" of those who play with the faith of people by making films with an agenda using the money of their political masters.

“Has the Censor Board become Dhritarashtra?" he asked in a tweet. Dhritarashtra, the father of the Kauravas, was a blind king in the epic Mahabharata. Another Samajwadi Party leader, Shivpal Yadav, alleged that efforts are being made to belittle the great and inspiring character of Lord Ram and his story through cinema with “cheap and superficial dialogues".

A group of people disrupted the film’s screening in a mall in Nalasopara in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. According to a police official, the protesters claimed they belong to a group called Rashtra Pratham. The protesters shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and asked people to boycott the film, he said. In Delhi’s Shahdara area, some people were seen raising slogans outside a movie theatre, a senior police official said.

“There were some people raising slogans outside a movie theatre in east Delhi’s Shahdara area. However, the show is underway without any interruption," the official said. As protests intensified, the film’s writer has been provided security by the Mumbai Police after he cited a threat to his life, an official said on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)