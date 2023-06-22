Adipurush Controversy: Mukesh Khanna Demands Punishment, Asks Government To Ban Prabhas Starrer

Mukesh Khanna has once again lashed out at the makers of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush. In a recent interview, the Shaktimaan actor demanded punishment for the makers of Adipurush and urged to government of India to ban the film immediately.

“I will not accept the reason that the public has rejected the film so there is no reason to ban the film. Punishment should be given so that in the future no producers dare to make such a film. Until you don’t give the punishment, this will continue even after years. Darr kaise daaloge? Film ko lapet ke, potli mein bandh karke, side rakhdo and it should be banned in OTT also," Khanna told Times Now.

Mukesh Khanna also mentioned how Nepal’s capital Kathmandu had also banned the Om Raut directorial and added, “There are two types of boycott - one where the film is still running in theatres but people are not going to watch it. The film should be in the interest of Hindu minds. The government of India should take a blatant decision of banning the film. Just like Nepal banned the film but their issue was with the birthplace of Sita. If Nepal can do this, why can’t India."

Khanna further accused the makers of Adipurush of hurting Hindu sentiments and said, “Can you dare to show a roman king wearing kurta, dhoti, and tikka? The damage is done and altering mere five dialogues will not help."

This is not the first time that Mukesh Khanna has expressed disappointment with Adipurush. “While Shiv ji had blessed Ravan, now those who do not have that much knowledge, then you are talking big things. It is absolutely rubbish. They should not be forgiven. Yesterday I said on my channel that this whole team should be burnt standing at fifty degrees Celsius," he told ANI earlier this week.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film hit theatres on June 16. However, it’s dialogues and portrayal of Ram and Ravana left several furious.