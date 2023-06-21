Adipurush Dialogue 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki' Removed After Backlash, Replaced With THIS Line

On June 18, the team of Adipurush decided to make “alterations" to the film’s dialogues after the dialogues of Hanuman received backlash for sounding overly colloquial, offending the audience. The makers revisited the ones that have not gone down well with the audience, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days.

Post the changes, Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir told ANI, “Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, then it’s our responsibility to fix them."

The changes are as follows:

1. “Tu andar kaise ghusa… tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main" has been changed to “Tum andar kaise ghuse… tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon main."

2. “Kapda tere baap ka… toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki" has been modified to “Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka."

3. “Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka laga denge" has changed to “Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka mein aag laga denge."

4. “Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko lamba kar diya… bhara pada hai" has been changed to “Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko samapt kar diya… bhara pada hai."

Recently, during an interview with Republic World, Muntashir, when asked about Hanuman’s dialogue in the “Lanka dahan" sequence, where he says, “Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki," had said, “How do we all know the Ramayana? We have the tradition of katha vaachan, we read also but there is a vaachan parampara. Ramayan is the kind of granth (book) which we have heard from our very childhood, there is Akhand Ramayan, paath and many other things. I come from a small village where our grandmothers used to tell us stories from Ramayan in this language. One more thing, the dialogue that you just mentioned, it has been used by the greatest saints, storytellers in our country in the same manner as I have written it in Adipurush. I am not the first one to write this dialogue, it is already there.”