Adipurush Director Om Raut Kisses Kriti Sanon at Tirupati Temple, Sparks Controversy

Adipurush director Om Raut on Wednesday sparked a controversy on social media after he was clicked kissing Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon on her cheek at Tirupati temple. The team of Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, launched the final trailer of the film at a pre-release event which took place at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati. The event was attended by Prabhas and Kriti.

However, the controversy was sparked when Om Raut and Kriti Sanon were spotted at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati for ‘darshan’. In a video, which is now going viral, Om Raut gives Kriti a goodbye kiss on her cheek as she leaves in her car. This didn’t go down well with Ramesh Naidu Nagothu, the BJP State Secretary in Andhra Pradesh.

Commenting on the same, the politician, in a now-deleted tweet, wrote, “Is it really necessary to bring your antics to a sacred place? Engage in public displays of affection, like kissing and hugging in front of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala is deemed disrespectful and unacceptable."

Later, talking about his visit to the temple, director Om Raut said, “After coming to the temple, I feel extremely amazing. It felt nice. We had a great darshan today morning. Yesterday, we put out the trailer. It’s a mesmerising feeling and I cannot put it into words."

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying Ravana. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.