Adipurush Director, Kriti Sanon Land In Trouble for Kissing at Tirupati: 'Insult to Goddess Sita'

Hyderabad: Prabhas starrer Adipurush, which is going to hit the silver screen all over the world on June 16, has created a fresh controversy after the movie director Om Raut hugged and kissed the film’s leading lady, Kriti Sanon, in front of The Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala, wearing sacred robes.

Before reaching the hill shrine, the team of Adipurush, also starring Saif Ali Khan, launched the final trailer of the film at a pre-release event which took place at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati. The event was attended by Prabhas and Kriti. Spiritual guru Chinna Jeeyar Swami graced the occasion as chief guest and blessed the movie team amidst crowds in huge number.

But the hug and kiss controversy involving Om Raut and Kirti Sanon has received a major backlash from some of the religious organizations, public associations, leaders of the BJP and the RSS apart from the devotees of Lord Balaji.

Actress Kriti Sanon who is playing the role of #Sita in the movie #Aadipurush and director Om Raut offered prayers at the hill abode of #LordVenkateswara atop Tirumala hills this morning. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/uYqPkyWCc9— Ashish (@KP_Aashish) June 7, 2023

BJP leader Ramesh Naidu Nagothu, in a now-deleted tweet, condemned the act of kiss and hug in the premises of Tirumala main temple. In a tweet, he also demanded authorities of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to take stringent action against the persons involved in order to prevent such incidents on the hill shrine.

Echoing the same, Rangarajan, main priest, Chilkur Balaji Temple, has objected the act of the Adipurush movie director and heroine at the sacred hill shrine. He said that it pained him a lot after seeing both the person involved in “the ugly act" after wearing the sacred silk robes given by the Vedic scholars at Tirumala main temple. Everyone has to follow the rules and regulations fixed at the hill shrine, Chilkur Balaji Temple main priest said. Representatives of some of the Hindu religious organisations also objected to Om Raut’s gesture and lamented that the incident was nothing but “an insult" to Goddess Sita.