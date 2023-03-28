Adipurush Director Om Raut Visits Vaishno Devi, Seeks Blessings For Prabhas Starrer

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Adipurush director Om Raut and Producer Bhushan Kumar visited Mata Vaishno Devi on Tuesday, March 28. The two sought blessings as they are about to begin the film’s promotional campaign in the coming days.

A picture of the director-producer from Vaishno Devi has also surfaced on social media. Check out the picture here:

Adipurush promotions are all set to begin on March 30. The film which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti will play Janaki. On the other hand, Saif will be seen as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana in the film.

When the trailer of the film was released last year, it left a large section of the audience disappointed. While some called its VFX ‘ugly’, others claimed that the film hurts the sentiments of certain religious groups.

Last month, the film’s editor Ashish Mhatre reacted to the backlash and revealed the team was also ‘shocked’ due to criticism. However, asked if the team made any changes to the film’s VFX after the backlash, Ashish shared that no major changes have been made. “We have not made any alterations in the film post the criticism, we did the film which was planned already. We did some changes whenever a demand came for any particular scene but otherwise, there have been no major changes in the film," he told E-Times.

Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.

