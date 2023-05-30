Adipurush Fever Grips IPL Finale! Crowd Chants 'Jai Shri Ram' During CSK Vs GT Match

Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, Adipurush is not just a film, it is now a sentiment! A testament of this was seen during the IPL Finale match in Ahmedabad, where fans took over the stadium chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ - while the song from Om Raut’s movie played in the background. Amidst the charged ambiance, a spontaneous eruption of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants reverberated through the stadium was a truly awe-inspiring moment, as fans celebrated a shared passion for the sport. The visuals soon went live on social media and they truly capture the ethos of the film.

Adipurush is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film is directed by Om Raut. The film features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

The trailer of Adipurush was released earlier this month which left everyone even more excited for the film. “I have poured my heart and soul into Janaki. I had complete faith in the role but while shooting for the movie I started learning more and more about this character. She is very pure, has a kind soul, a loving heart and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me. We are mere humans, forgive us if we have faltered,” Kriti Sanon said during the trailer launch.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations. The film was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.