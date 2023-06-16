Adipurush First Review Says Prabhas Steals The Show In 'A Sure-Shot Blockbuster'

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, releases in cinemas on Friday, June 16. Beating the scorching summer, Prabhas fans are thronging cinemas for the first day first show of Adipurush, with several theatres being houseful. And, the early reviews are already out.

The first reactions to Adipurush are largely positive, with netizens praising Prabhas for his terrific performance. One user wrote, “Adipurush movie review: Such a wonderful cinematography, Mainly BGM, visuals, Graphics (fire) Fight scenes Goosebumps. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan have awesome roles." (sic)

Showering praises on the film, another user wrote, “What a movie!!! Goosebumps action episodes. It would easily defeat Baahubali records. Prabhas nailed it. All the best from Ram Charan fans to Prabhas fans."

#AdipurushReview⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐/5What a movie!!! Goosebumps action episodes It would easily defeat bahubali records.#Prabhas nailed it.All the best from #RamCharan fans to #Prabhas fans. Perfect roles as Ram….PB and RC.Jai shree ram pic.twitter.com/LHhla2mxtW— Game changer (@_shiva_m__) June 15, 2023

#AdipurushReview : 4/5#Prabhas as Lord Shri Ram is Perfect on screen. Kriti Sanon ❤. #Hanuman unna every shot edho smile vachesthadhi, might coz he is Ram's biggest devotee. Vaali-Sugreev sequence, dialogues anni superb. Families & kids pakka love it. Watch #Adipurush in 3D. pic.twitter.com/wkCwSn6EbA— Prabhas ❤ (@ivdsai) June 16, 2023

Directed by Om Raut, the multilingual period saga Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Adipurush features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti as Janaki, Saif as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crores, Adipurush is the most expensive Indian film ever made. Interestingly, Adipurush is likely to have a bumper opening at the box office on Friday. More than 4.7 lakh tickets have already been sold.