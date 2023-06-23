Adipurush: Gaiety Galaxy Executive Director Slams Om Raut; Says 'Yeh Kahin Ke Nahin Rahe'

Om Raut has been on the receiving end of wrath of netizens in recent days following the theatrical release of Adipurush. Many have voiced their disapproval of the filmmaker’s portrayal of the Ramayana, accusing him of distorting the mythology and offending the audience. Manoj Desai, executive director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir, has also expressed strong criticism towards the filmmaker. During a recent interaction, he said that his theatres are running near-empty.

According to a report by ETimes, Manoj Desai strongly criticised the makers of Adipurush, saying that the portrayal is certainly not representative of the Ramayana. He said that even before Adipurush marked his theatrical release, it had already faded away due to the outright rejection by the audience. As since there were no other movie options available, Desai mentioned that they were running shows with only 30-40 people in the cinema hall. He had anticipated a full house for Adipurush considering its based on the Ramayana, but the film failed to meet everyone’s expectations. He recalled about the time when people used to sit in front of black and white televisions to watch Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

He asked how Prabhas went from being in Baahubali to his current state and wondered why nobody did their homework before delivering such dialogues. He also criticised the film’s writer, Manoj Muntashir, for defending those dialogues instead of apologising to the audience for hurting their feelings. “Maafi maangni chahiye. Lekin inko to bhagwan bhi maaf nahi karega. Inko insaan maaf nahi karega. Inko janta maaf nahi karegi. Ye kahike nahi rahe ye picture ke baad mai likhkar de sakta hu (They should apologise. Even God won’t forgive them. People won’t forgive them. The public won’t forgive them. I can give it to them in writing)," he said.

“All the seats are going empty, which seat are you reserving for Hanuman in theatres, answer me?” questioned Manoj Desai angrily, adding, “Itni bakwas religious film kabhi banana nahi. Kabhi kisike dil se khelna nahi. Yaha tak humare Muslim biradaro ne interview diye hai ke hume ye dekhkar dukh ho raha hai ke Hindu log apni Ramayana thik se bana nahi paaye.”