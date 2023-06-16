Adipurush: Hanuman Idol Placed In Front Row During Mumbai Screening; Fans Say 'Slot Better Seat'

Much-awaited mythological drama, Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayana, is finally scheduled to be released in theatres on Friday, today. The film stars the Prabhas as Lord Ram or protagonist Raghava, and is directed by the National award-winning filmmaker Om Raut. Kriti Sanon portrays the character of Sita, also known as Janaki, in the film.

With a few hours left for Adipurush’s worldwide release, more photos of seat dedicated to Lord Hanuman have surfaced online. In a photo that has come in from Mumbai, where students of a school are catching the morning show of the film, a woman can be seen placing Lord Hanuman’s idol on a seat in the first row as part of the “sthapana" planned for each show. Check out the video right here:

Theatre owners decided to reserve a seat for Hanuman upon Adipurush director Om Raut’s request. During a trailer event for the film in Tirupati, Raut requested film’s producers to reserve an empty seat in every theater where the film is screened as a gesture of honour to Lord Hanuman. “The act symbolises the reverence and acknowledgment of Lord Hanuman’s spiritual presence during the showcasing of the film ‘Adipurush," he had said.

Prior to the worldwide theatrical release of the film, the film’s producers organised a special screening event in Mumbai on Thursday night, June 15. The event was exclusively for the film’s cast, crew, and their families. However, the film’s lead actor Prabhas and the antagonist Saif Ali Khan, who portrays the character of Lankesh, were unable to attend due to their hectic schedules.