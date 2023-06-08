CHANGE LANGUAGE
Adipurush: Karthikeya 2 Producer To Donate 10,000 Free Tickets of Prabhas Starrer; Here's Why
Adipurush: Karthikeya 2 Producer To Donate 10,000 Free Tickets of Prabhas Starrer; Here's Why

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 10:06 IST

Mumbai, India

Adipurush is slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023. (Photo: Twitter)

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

Prabhas starrer Adipurush is one of the most-awaited movies. Days ahead of the film’s release, Karthikeya 2’s producer Abhishek Agarwal announced that he would donate 10,000 tickets of the film out of his devotion to Lord Ram. He revealed that these free Adipurush tickets will be given to government schools, orphanages and old-age homes in Telangana.

“#Adipurush is a once in a lifetime movie which needs to be celebrated by one and all. Out of my devotion for Lord Shree Ram, I have decided to give 10,000+ tickets to the Government schools, Orphanages & Old Age Homes across Telangana for free. Fill the Google form with your details to avail the tickets," the producer tweeted recently.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. Recentlty, the second trailer of the film was launched at a grand event in Tirupati which was also attended by its cast. Several pictures and videos of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon from the event also went viral on socia.

Adipurush was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023. Meanwhile, the movie will also have its World Premiere in New York on June 13 at the Tribeca Festival, which is taking place from June 7-18th. This means that Adipurush’s world premiere will be before its release in India.

